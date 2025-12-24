ISRO successfully launches LVM3-M6 mission: BlueBird Block-2 satellite reaches orbit ISRO's LVM3-M6 mission makes history today, carrying the record-breaking 6.1-ton BlueBird Block-2, the heaviest LEO payload in the rocket's history.

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the LVM3-M6 mission today, December 24, delivering the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit. Executed as a dedicated commercial mission for US-based AST SpaceMobile, this launch marks a historic milestone in satellite communications.

Breaking records in Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft will be the heaviest payload ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket. Featuring a massive 223-square-meter phased array antenna, it also holds the title of the largest commercial communications satellite ever placed into LEO.

This mission follows a string of high-profile successes for the LVM3, which has previously launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions. Today's success comes shortly after the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was accomplished on November 2, 2025.

Direct-to-smartphone connectivity

The BlueBird Block-2 is designed to provide 24/7 high-speed cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones worldwide, eliminating the need for specialised ground hardware. This satellite is part of a global constellation aimed at enabling:

4G and 5G Voice and Video Calls

High-speed Data Streaming

Text Messaging and Ubiquitous Connectivity

The mission was facilitated by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, through an agreement with AST SpaceMobile.

Closing the global connectivity gap

AST SpaceMobile is building the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network for both commercial and government use. "We are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's nearly six billion mobile subscribers and bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected," the company stated.

Building on the success of the BlueBird 1-5 satellites launched in September 2024, the company plans to continue expanding its constellation. To date, AST SpaceMobile has partnered with over 50 mobile operators globally to bring continuous internet coverage to the most remote regions of the planet.

