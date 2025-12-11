Two new jumping spider species discovered in Meghalaya Renowned for their quick reflexes, jumping spiders exhibit a unique predatory strategy, actively stalking and pouncing on prey rather than relying on spun webs for capture.

New Delhi:

Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) scientists have discovered two new species of jumping spiders in Meghalaya, a ZSI spokesperson announced on Wednesday. The newly described species—Asemonea dentis and Colyttus nongwar—belong to the Salticidae family, or "jumping spiders".

These spiders are renowned for their quick reflexes and unique predatory behavior of stalking and pouncing on prey instead of spinning webs, the ZSI said in a statement.

Scientist Souvik Sen, who led the research team alongside Dr. Sudhin P. P., emphasised the importance of the findings. "These discoveries are just a glimpse of the exceptional biodiversity of Northeast India. Very few systematic surveys have been carried out there, and many more species are undoubtedly waiting to be unveiled," he stated.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said that findings like these underscore the need for more extensive surveys, especially in the Northeast, to document India's vast and unique natural heritage. "Meghalaya's forests, sacred groves, and cliffs are irreplaceable ecological assets," she added.

Third Indian representative

This discovery marks only the third Indian representative of the genus Asemonea, which is typically small and underexplored in the country. The species is named dentis because of a distinctive tooth-like projection observed on the male's palpal femur, a key identification feature. Males have a greenish-brown body with a V-shaped pale-yellow abdominal marking, while females are creamy white with black patterns.

The discovery also represents the second species of the poorly known Oriental genus Colyttus to be found in India. It is named after Nongwar village, the specific location in Meghalaya where it was discovered.

Dark matter

Meanwhile, scientists operating NASA's Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope may have achieved the first direct detection of dark matter—the invisible substance thought to make up 85 per cent of the universe's matter. Confirmation of this finding would represent a landmark scientific discovery of this century.

