Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets baby name suggestions from fans, her reaction to ‘Samraj’ is hilarious

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is already getting baby-name suggestions from fans, even though her little one has not arrived yet. The actor, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, recently shared a series of pregnancy pictures on Instagram. Soon, the comments section was filled with love, blessings and name ideas.

Samantha reacts to baby name suggestions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo dump gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey. In one picture, she flaunted her pregnancy glow, while other photos showed her baby bump. One fan wrote, “Our little bub is growing day by day.”

Among the many suggestions, one particular name caught Samantha's attention. A fan suggested “Samaira” for a girl and “Samaraj” for a boy. The names were formed by combining Samantha and Raj's names. Samantha seemed tickled by the suggestion and responded with a cheeky comment. She wrote, “SAMRAJ. A tad full of ourselves, don’t you think?”, along with a laughing emoji. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA)Samantha reacts to baby name suggestions

How did Samantha announce her pregnancy?

Samantha had kept fans guessing about her pregnancy for months before finally confirming the news during the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad in June. Addressing the audience, she had said, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy."

With this, Samantha also confirmed that she will be taking a break from work as she prepares to embrace motherhood. Before Samantha herself made the announcement, Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy had also confirmed the pregnancy. Speaking to Cinema Express, the filmmaker said, "The news of her pregnancy has come at a beautiful time, given the success of our film Maa Inti Bangaaram."

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's marriage

Samantha and The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru got married in December 2025. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends.

The wedding took place at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. They chose to solemnise their marriage through the traditional Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in close-up photo, hilariously calls it her 'six-pack'