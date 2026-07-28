China builds world's biggest 582-tonne fusion magnet: 'Artificial Sun' to change the future of energy

New Delhi:

China has hit a huge milestone in its push to build an ‘artificial sun'. They have just finished and tested the world’s largest superconducting fusion magnet, a key step on the path to generating clean, practically endless energy from nuclear fusion.

The Institute of Plasma Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed this massive superconducting magnet. It’s not just a technical triumph, as it is one of the main pieces you need for a future fusion reactor, and it fits right into China’s roadmap for moving fusion power from the lab to real life.

What is China's 'Artificial Sun'?

It’s a nuclear fusion reactor that works by mimicking the process that keeps our Sun burning. Instead of burning coal or gas, fusion smashes hydrogen atoms together at more than 100 million degrees Celsius. This unleashes huge amounts of energy—and no carbon dioxide. Scientists see fusion energy as the holy grail: a clean, safe, basically limitless power source to help reach global carbon neutrality.

World's largest superconducting fusion magnet completed

Now, about this magnet. The new toroidal field superconducting magnet is the largest ever built for a fusion reactor.

The giant D-shaped structure measures:

21 metres in length

12 metres in width

582 tonnes in weight

According to researchers, the magnet has:

1.3 times the volume of comparable magnets developed for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER)—the world's largest international fusion project.

Three times the stored magnetic energy of similar ITER magnets.

The successful acceptance testing marks a major engineering achievement for China's fusion programme.

Why is the giant magnet important?

Superconducting magnets create a stunningly strong magnetic field that locks the plasma in place inside the reactor. Remember, fusion cranks plasma up to 100 million degrees Celsius—you can’t put that in a physical container; it would just melt. So the magnetic field keeps the plasma away from the walls, which both protects the reactor and keeps the fusion burning.

Without this kind of magnetic confinement, you simply don’t get a functional fusion reactor.

Researchers also tested the reactor's 'heart'

At the same time, scientists tested the reactor’s “heart” which is a high-temperature superconducting central solenoid coil. Think of it as the main spark plug for the fusion process. It’s what ignites and sustains the plasma, which is how fusion happens. Its successful test marks another giant step toward a fully working reactor.

Built entirely using Chinese technology

Here’s another point – both the toroidal magnet and the central solenoid are fully homegrown. China used only domestic materials, technology, and know-how, so they’re not relying on anyone else for these critical parts.

According to the research team, the 6-year development programme has resulted in:

47 patents

25 industry standards

It pushed ahead their technological independence in this high-stakes scientific field.

Engineering challenges behind the project

Building something this ambitious takes extreme precision – engineers designed the magnet to last 60 years, operate at almost minus 269 degrees Celsius, carry currents over 100,000 amperes, and survive the battering of high radiation and massive forces inside the fusion reactor. They further managed to get electrical resistance in key joints down to almost nothing, meaning current can flow with barely any energy lost. That matters: future fusion reactors have to be practical and energy efficient, or they just won’t work at scale.

China's roadmap for commercial fusion power

China is not stopping here. Earlier this year, their Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST)- nicknamed 'the artificial sun'—set a new world record. Plasma stayed stable at 100 million degrees Celsius for 1,066 seconds. That’s the longest anyone’s managed, and it shows true progress toward keeping a fusion reaction running for real energy production.

China's roadmap for commercial fusion power

Looking further ahead, China has a three-stage plan for commercial fusion. First, by the end of 2027, they’ll finish the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak. The first fusion-based electricity should happen around 2030. Building the China Fusion Engineering Demonstration Reactor (CFEDR), it is set to be the world’s first demonstration power station for fusion. Pulling this off could put China at the very top of global fusion research.

Significant challenges remain

Scientists still need to:

Complete full reactor assembly

Conduct extensive long-term testing

Demonstrate that the reactor can consistently generate more energy than it consumes, a key requirement known as net energy gain

But with every breakthrough, researchers will get closer to making fusion’s promise a reality. If they do, it might totally reshape the energy game of the world and deliver safety with almost infinite power for generations to come.

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