Hello and welcome to the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy!! There has never been so much anticipation for the domestic cricket tournament to start. But whenever and wherever Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the fans have keen interest these days. The legendary cricketers are returning to domestic cricket after a long time in a bid to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and clearly, the fans are eager to get a glimpse of their heroes. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Rohit and Virat, even as the other Indian stars will also be in action. Rest assured, you will get all the updates here majorly from Delhi vs Andhra, and Mumbai vs Sikkim clashes. Stay tuned for further updates as toss is set to take place at 8:30 AM!!