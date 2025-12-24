Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy live updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on return to domestic cricket

  Live Vijay Hazare Trophy live updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on return to domestic cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy live updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to make their much-awaited comebacks in the 50-over format for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Delhi are set to face Andhra at the BCCI COE while Mumbai will lock horns against Sikkim.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Image Source : PTI
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Bengaluru:

Vijay Hazare Trophy live score: Vijay Hazare Trophy might never have been in focus at the start, but this time around, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are featuring in the first two matches of their repective teams and that has shot up the interest among fans. Kohli will play for Delhi in the game against Andhra today, while Rohit Sharma will be in action for Mumbai against Sikkim. How will the duo fare on their return to domestic cricket? Follow for all live updates:

Delhi vs Andhra Live Scorecard

Mumbai vs Sikkim Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :Vijay Hazare Trophy live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:21 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Andhra squad!!

    Here's the Andhra squad: Andhra Squad: Srikar Bharat(w), CR Gnaneshwar, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Tripurana Vijay, Ricky Bhui, Saurabh Kumar, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Jagarlapudi Ram, Marthala Dhanush, Sai Sandeep, K S Narasimha Raju

    Nitish Kumar Reddy is the captain of the team and he will have to keep his cool against the star-studded Delhi side.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Here's Delhi squad!!

    Delhi have announced a star-studded squad with Rishabh Pant appointed the captain. Ishant Sharma is also playing the opening game.\

    Delhi Squad: Arpit Rana, Nitish Rana, Virat Kohli, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Priyansh Arya, Hrithik Shokeen, Rohan Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull, Divij Mehra, Prince Yadav, Tejasvi Dahiya, Ayush Doseja

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy!! There has never been so much anticipation for the domestic cricket tournament to start. But whenever and wherever Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the fans have keen interest these days. The legendary cricketers are returning to domestic cricket after a long time in a bid to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and clearly, the fans are eager to get a glimpse of their heroes. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Rohit and Virat, even as the other Indian stars will also be in action. Rest assured, you will get all the updates here majorly from Delhi vs Andhra, and Mumbai vs Sikkim clashes. Stay tuned for further updates as toss is set to take place at 8:30 AM!!

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Vijay Hazare Trophy Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\