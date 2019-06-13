Image Source : INSTAGRAM Just like Hina Khana and Dipika Kakar, Bigg Boss 11's Priyank Sharma gets his own look-alike doll (Pics)

After Dipika Kakar and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 stars Hina Khan, Erica Fernadez and Puja Banerjee, Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma has got his own look-alike doll. The actor, who has a huge fan base on social media, now has dolls fashioned on him. Yes, you read that right! Priyank Sharma dolls are available in the market now. The pictures of the dolls went viral on social media and fans just couldn’t get enough of the stylish Priyank Sharma dolls.

Taking to his Instagram story, Priyank Sharma shared a picture of his doll and wrote, "And this is how it starts #dolls #dreams."

Priyank Sharma dolls \

Have a look at Hina Khan, Erica Fernades and Dipika Kakar's dolls:

Dipika Kakar doll

Hina Khan doll

The reality TV star Priyank Sharma, who has been part of Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla X and had a very interesting journey in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 house, is right now one of the sensations of the small screen in India. The actor, who has garnered huge popularity amongst the female population across ages, is on a roll. After the success of his high school teenage drama Puncch Beat and a hit music single paired opposite Neha Kakkar, the chocolate boy is now gearing up for his upcoming single titled "Raanjhanaa" opposite Hina Khan.

