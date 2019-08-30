Ace Of Space 2: Love blossoms in Vikas Gupta's reality show

The very popular MTV show Ace Of Space 2 began with a bang a few days back and ever since then there have been one or the other happenings going on. Last we heard how Baseer Ali got violent during the course of the show, next came in line Deepak Thakur’s injury later which he had to rush to the hospital. Well, now it seems as if amongst building relationships, few contestants have started getting romantically involved.

Love is in every nook and corner of the MTV Ace of Space 2 house. As the contestants continue to develop bonds, some relationships are becoming a little more special. There is an ounce of a romance brewing between Rashmi and OHM, Nikita and Salman, Lucinda and Baseer Ali. While it will be exciting to see how this fresh romance unfolds, the competition between the contestants gets tougher with the task for this week, Space Wars.

Today’s episode will showcase the fight to ace the ‘Space Wars’ task. Amidst the fights and drama, Mastermind Vikas Gupta announces the winner of the task. Tune-in to the episode to see who wins the task and who becomes the gamechanger during the course of the show!

