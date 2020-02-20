Abir and Mishiti all set to marry in the most unique way in Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke, watch video

It's time for the much-awaited wedding of the year! Abir and Mishti are finally getting married in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke. The adorable duo can't contain their excitement and are more than happy for their lifetime union. The highlight is that their marriage will take place on the top of a bus. Yes! you read that right! Abir and Mishiti met each other for the first time in a bus and so, the duo has decided to get married on a bus so, as to make it unique in the most precious manner.