Wild Dog trailer out: Nagarjuna Akkineni steals the show in this action packed thriller

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA AKKINENI Poster of Wild Dog featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to appear in an action-packed avatar in the upcoming film Wild Dog. The trailer of the film was released on Friday and it is a complete action package, to say the least. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, "Wild Dog" also features Sayami Kher and Dia Mirza. Sharing the trailer on social media, Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote, "Presenting #WildDogTrailer. FEROCIOUS,PATRIOTIC TALE OF A DAREDEVIL TEAM. My brother Nag is Cool & Energetic as ever. He is a fearless actor attempting all genres. Wish Team #WildDog & my Producer. Niranjan Reddy GoodLuck! (sic)"

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 2 April 2021.

Based on true events, Nagarjuna is cast as a National Investigation Agency officer. The actor shot for the film last year in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. After completing the shoot, he took to Twitter and shared a few pictures with the cast and crew of the film.

"Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog !!feeling sad as I say good bye to my talented team and the Himalayas!! #manali," Nagarjuna captioned the post.

Responding to his post, actor Ali Reza wrote: "Nag sir, It was lovely working with you. As actors, we have a lot to learn from you. A king not only in cinema but at heart. Going back home with memories. Will miss all the fun! Hope I get a chance to work with you again in future."

Nagarjuna will also be seen in the Hindi film "Brahmastra", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.