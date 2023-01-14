Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's film witnesses a grand opening

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 1: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sankranthi release, written and directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby Kolli hit the screens amid huge expectations from fans on January 13. The film has created a fair deal of buzz with its action-packed sequence with Ravi Teja and Devi Sri Prasad’s foot-tapping music. The twists and turns in the second half and Chiranjeevi's sequence with Teja have come out well. And these factors have contributed to the film's huge Box Office success.

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Report

According to trade reports, "Waltair Veerayya performed well on its first day at the box office. The film earned Rs 30 crore India net on its first day for all languages." The film had an overall 76.19% Telugu occupancy on Friday, January 13.

About Waltair Veerayya

The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

The trailer of 'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.

