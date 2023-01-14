Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film sees a major drop

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 2: With loud cheers and expectations, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s actioner opened in theatres on January 12. The film stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Balayya. On Day 1, Veera Simha Reddy opened to packed houses in the Telugu states. The film is also said to be doing well in international markets. However, on the second day, things seem to be quite different, as the film witnessed a major drop.

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Report

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film. It shows the different aspects of the movie including action, emotions, fights, lengthy monologues and dance numbers. Balakrishna appeared in a never-before-seen action avatar. The Bimbisara actor delivered powerful dialogue which alone is enough to describe his strong and intense character. These factors helped Veera Simha Reddy open well at the box office. It collected Rs 48 crore worldwide from its first day of theatrical run. Reportedly, Veera Simha Reddy collected Rs 36.2 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The rest has come from other states in India and from the US market.



On Day 2, Veera Simha Reddy earned Rs 8.60 Crore India net, as per trade reports. The film had an overall 42.47% Telugu occupancy on Friday, January 13.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. It features Balakrishna in dual roles of father and son, and also stars Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar. Apart from action and aggression, VSR also shows a strong emotional core.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan oozed oomph in songs of the film with Nandamuri and also scored with an emotional scene. Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appear as the antagonists in the film, which features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in supporting roles. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score will definitely give goosebumps to the masses.

