Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay holds strong but Ajith Kumar is the real winner

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 3: The Tamil industry witnessed one of the biggest clashes as Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu released on the same day. With neck-to-neck competition at the ticket window, both films have managed to register a solid opening. As per the trade report, Ajith’s Thunivu had a slight upper hand at the box office over Varisu. With a major drop from their previous collection, Varisu reportedly managed to earn Rs 8-9 crore across India with the Tamil version receiving mixed responses from the audience and Thunivu minted Rs 9-10 crore.

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Report

For Day 3, Thunivu had an overall 51.32% Tamil occupancy. On the other hand, Varisu managed to mint Rs 8.25 crore in India, taking it total to Rs 42.70 crore. They are also performing well in the international market. "Thunivu is now the highest grossing movie of #AK in North America.." updated trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

About Varisu

The highly anticipated family entertainer that features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is helmed by the popular Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay starrer has won millions of hearts. Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

About Thunivu

In action-packed starrer Thunivu, Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. He has taken people, hostage, at a bank. Police are seen trying to ascertain his identity. But it is a mystery that unfolds slowly. The movie packed with action, shows Ajith in a white beard and white hair. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it.

Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

Latest Entertainment News