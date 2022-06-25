Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan film is unstoppable in South, mints impressive numbers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KRISHOFFL Vikram Box Office Collection

Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film is unstoppable. The film is enjoying its super strong run in the South as it is now the highest-earning film in Tamil Nadu. Both critics and viewers have given the movie positive reviews. The film stars Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Trade analysts suggest that with the weekend, Vikram will continue to have a good hold at the ticket windows. It is expected to soon cross Rs 400 crore worldwide. The film will be available for streaming on OTT from July 8 onwards.

Haasan's first release in four years has emerged as one of the most successful Tamil films of all time. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vikram recently surpassed Ajith Kumar's Viswasam box office collection in the state. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram released in cinemas on June 3 in multiple languages. In a span of 20 days the film has reportedly managed to cross Rs 385 crore-mark at the worldwide box-office.

The film has not only become a raging success in South, but also managed to ear exceptionally well in several countries including the UK, Australia, UAE and others, according to reports.

About Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram, a high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film is a 'spiritual successor' of the 1986 film of the same name. In the movie, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Suriya plays a cameo as Rolex in the film.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie and Fazil is also in the film in a major role. The film also stars Santhana Bharathi, Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles.