JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film opens to decent numbers

Touted as one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood, JugJugg Jeeyo managed to impress the audience to the fullest. Starring Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, the family drama witnessed a decent start at the box office with collections expected to be in the vicinity of Rs. 8.50– 9.00 cr nett. With critics applauding the comedy entertainer, fans are too in love with the movie, which looks at relationships that are crumbling down under the pressure of time and expectations. However, the film was off to a good start in the NCR belt.

According to Box Office India, "Jugjugg Jeeyo has done decent business on the first day of around 8.50 crore nett on the strength of business in the Delhi NCR belt and fair business in the other metros. The mass pockets have not performed and show low collections but that was always going to happen as it is an urban film. If these can perform better than expected then the opening day could be a little better but its a tough ask." ALSO READ: JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter Review & Reaction: Kiara Advani-Varun's film termed as 'full on entertainer'

"The film is being totally driven by the NCR belt which is recording good occupancy. The other metros are decent and if these could have done good business then the first-day number could have pushed up closer to that Gangubai Kathiawadi opening of around 9.50 crore nett plus," the report added.

About Jugjugg Jeeyo

Packed with elements of comedy, romance and drama in perfect proportions, Kiara-Varun family entertainer is helmed by Raj Mehta. Jugjugg Jeeyo marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback. Anil plays Neetu's husband. It is jointly being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marked the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Koli. Reality TV star Varun Sood has done a cameo appearance in the film.