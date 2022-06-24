JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter Review & Reaction: Kiara Advani-Varun's film termed as 'full on entertainer'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER JugJugg Jeeyo

Highlights JugJugg Jeeyo has managed to impress the audience

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil and Neetu Kapoor

JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter Review & Reaction: Packed with elements of comedy, romance and drama in perfect proportions, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor family entertainer has managed to impress the audience to the fullest. The movie looks at relationships that are crumbling down under the pressure of time and expectations. The film that marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback is Helmed by Raj Mehta. Anil plays Neetu’s husband in Jugjugg Jeeyo. With critics applauding the comedy entertainer, excited fans are too in love with the movie.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, "#JugJuggJeeyo has got a tremendous positive response from all the leading critics. Way to go."

ALSO READ: Friday Releases: Varun-Kiara's Jugjugg Jeeyo, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil, Forensic OUT today

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received an overwhelming response from the viewers, all eyes were set on Varun and Kiara starrer. Netizens who thronged the theatres on the first day, took to their social media and termed JugJugg Jeeyo as 'full on entertainer' and 'paisa vasool.' Narrating her experience, a user wrote, "Travelled to India & watched my first movie today #JuggJuggJeeyo .Made me laugh & cry in equal measure." Another said, "#JugJuggJeeyo is a full on entertainer. A perfect combination of emotion, drama and laughter. A complete family entertainer with an emotional tale in it. Hands down #RajMehta is currently best director for these kind of movies."

JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter Review & Reaction

It is jointly being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marked the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Koli. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.