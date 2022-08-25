Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Nithya starrer is performing exceptionally well

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MOHAMAD55601478 Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection

Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection: Dhanush and Nithya Menen family entertainer is performing exceptionally well at the ticket windows. The Tamil film that opened to positive reviews from the audience and the critic, surpassed Rs 50 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Helmed by Mithran Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam registered a grand opening at the box office on August 18. It is turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Dhanush's career.

Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Report

Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam hit the theatres on August 18 and lived up to the expectations. In just a week, it managed to earn around Rs 49 crore, which is an impressive number. It looks like the film will soon hit Rs 100 crore at the box office if it continues at this rate. The film has been doing great business at the box office not just in India, but globally. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala pointed out that the film is Dhanush's highest grosser in France and in the UK.

According to trade reports, on its Day 7, August 24, the film managed to earn around Rs 3 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 48.20 crore.

About Thiruchitrambalam

Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, the romantic entertainer also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. The trailer shows Dhanush, who plays the titular character of 'Thiruchitrambalam' -- a delivery boy, enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja. However, the relationship between him and his father (Raj), a police officer, is not exactly smooth.

Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector, Neelakandan, in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Raashi Khanna, essays the role of Dhanush's high school friend, Anusha. On the other hand, Nithya Menon plays Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film. The trailer gives away the fact that Dhanush shares all his secrets with Shobana (Nithya Menon), a childhood friend.

The film, which has music by Anirudh, has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

