Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film grows further with impressive earnings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAYARAM_NIKHIL_ Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film continues to earn well. With no real competition at the box office, the mythological drama is enjoying a remarkable second week. The film jumped manifolds from its opening day collection of mere Rs 7 lakh in the Hindi belt. The total collection of the Karthikeya 2 stands at Rs 17.45 crore. On the other hand, the movie earned over 40 crores in the Telugu states alone, while the numbers in the international market were encouraging too.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 was released on a Saturday (August 13) and benefited from the long independence day week. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh claimed that Karthikeya 2 continues to see an upward trend at the Hindi box office. He tweeted, "#Karthikeya2 sees an upward trend on [second] Tue... Continues to attract footfalls on a working day... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr, Mon 98 lacs, Tue 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 17.45 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

To everyone’s surprise, Karthikeya 2 has left behind Bollywood Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Taapsee Pannu recently released 'Dobaaraa' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. Nikhil Siddhartha's film, which released on August 13, is nearing Rs 85 crore mark, worldwide. It garnered positive reviews, for its action, punch lines and foot-tapping songs. Not just this, but Karthikeya 2 was released in the Hindi belt with just 50 shows, but with positive word of mouth, cinema halls have increased to 1000 shows. ALSO READ: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Ananya Panday believes in mermaids; latter has an apt reply

Anupam Kher calls Karthikeya 2 success 'well deserved'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who played a supporting role in Nikhil's film, has expressed his happiness about Karthikeya 2 becoming a box office success. He noted that it was his second commercial hit this year after The Kashmir Files. "Congratulations @AbhishekOfficl @actor_Nikhil @chandoomondeti @anupamahere & entire team for this EPIC & well deserved SUCCESS," Anupam tweeted.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 record broken by Aamir's film

About Karthikeya 2

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. Karthikeya 2 is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. The film also stars Anupam Kher. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Advance Booking: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer to have a solid start

Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.

Latest Entertainment News