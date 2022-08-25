Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 record broken by Aamir's film

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's film might not have taken the Indian box office by storm. but the film is working well internationally. Reportedly, Forrest Gump's remake has won the hearts of the audience across the seas and has broken the records of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by becoming the highest grossing Bollywood film overseas of 2022 so far.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Advait Chandan directed film has surpassed the box office collection of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets so far. While Alia Bhatt starrer had raked in USD 7.47 million in the international market, Laal Singh Chaddha earned USD 7.5 million which is roughly Rs 59 crore. The third spot is taken by Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at USD 5.88 million followed by The Kashmir Files with a collection of USD 5.7 million. However, reining on top of them is Telugu blockbuster RRR. SS Rajamouli's film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan raked in close to USD 20 million at the international markets.

Meanwhile, "Laal Singh Chaddha saw a huge drop again post the Janmashtami period as it collected only 50 lakhs nett on Monday. The drop on Monday puts the film with little chance of reaching 60 crore nett. The second week is looking to be 6.25 crore nett which is awful for a big film and that too with many holidays for Janmashtami," a report in Box Office India stated.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

