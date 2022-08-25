Diljit Dosanjh offers Inderjit Nikku to sing with him after latter talks about financial crisis in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJIT DOSANJH, INDERJIT NIKKU Diljit Dosanjh offers Inderjit Nikku

Diljit Dosanjh wants to help singer Inderjit Nikku who recently opened up about going through a financial crisis. In a video which has gone viral on social media, Punjabi singer Inderjit Nikku is seen talking to a saint sharing that he has been facing a lot of issues lately. Not only his health is comprised but he is also facing financial troubles and is in debt. The singer and his wife break down into tears as the saint goes on to narrate the problems listed down by him.

After his video went viral, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram Story and offered a song to him. He requested Inderjit to sing a song for his next film. Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "Veere nu dekh ke pata ni kinney mundeya ne pagg banani start kiti jina chon ek mai v an.’ (Many had started tying the turban like he did and I was also one of them). BEfore concluding he requested and offered him a song. ‘Meri next film jo v shoot kra ge asi..plz ek ghana sadey layi zarur (whenever I shoot the next film, please one song for me)". Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his next Hindi film 'Jogi'. The film is headed to OTT for a release next month. Set in Delhi in 1984, 'Jogi' also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur.

The film unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity when the national capital city was plagued by riots after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

Talking about the film, Diljit said in a statement: "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role."

The film has been directed and co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for blockbusters such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Jogi' will premiere on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

