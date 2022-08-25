Liger: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Ananya Panday believes in mermaids; latter has an apt reply

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood film debut with the action flick 'Liger' which hit the screens on August 25. Ananya Panday will be seen opposite Vijay in the Puri Jagannadh directorial. Ahead of the film's release, the duo were in Delhi to promote their film, during which, the Telugu star revealed how his co-star Ananya believes in the existence of mermaids. Well, the latter had an apt reply to this.

Vijay said, "Ananya believes that mermaids exist and she is really fond of them." To this, Ananya replied: "Yes, they do exist and Vijay believes in aliens."

Praising the 'Student of the Year 2' actress, Vijay said, Ananya is hard-working and dedicated to cinema. "Moreover, she is quite imaginative like a kid and at certain times her imagination can be big. And at times, it can lead her to be funny," he added.

Ananya has played different kinds of roles in movies such as "Student of the Year 2", "Khaali Peeli", and "Gehraiyaan". Though some of her films failed at the box office, there are a lot of hopes that she has from "Liger". Moreover, she wanted to be part of a commercial film like this and thus getting an opportunity to be part of it made her happy. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger: Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Review, Box Office, HD download

Ananya said, "I try to give my best in most of the films but whether it works at the box office or not is something in my hand. I can't take the pressure but of course I can try to improve."

"With this film, it's completely a commercial masala film and I always wanted to be part of such a movie. This is the biggest thing ever and I am really looking forward to the audience liking the movie and my work," she added.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports action film features Deverakonda as the titular MMA fighter boxer along with Ananya Panday. American boxing legend Mike Tyson is seen making a cameo in the film.

