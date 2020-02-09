Thalapathy Vijay greeted with whistles and cheers as he resumes Master shoot after I-T raids. See viral video

Thalapathy Vijay receives warm welcome from his fans as he resumes Master shoot

Tamil actor Vijay has resumed the shooting of Master after over 35 hours of I-T raids at his residences in Panaiyur and Saligramam. On February 5, the I-T officials arrived on the sets of Master in Neyveli to question Vijay over tax evasion.

After completing the I-T formalities when Vijay arrived on the sets he received a warm welcome from his fans. He was greeted with whistles, screams and hoots as hundreds of his fans arrived at Neyveli Coal Mine to catch a glimpse of Vijay. Accepting their love, Vijay waved his hand and requested cops to go easy on his fans.

The I-T search was related to the raid that took place at AGS Enterprises and financier Anbu Chezhiyan's properties, who funded Vijay's last film Bigil. During the raid at AGS, Vijay's fee for Bigil came into the debate.

Besides his residence, raids were conducted at his properties in Chennai. After taking a break for couple of hours, raids were resumed again on February 6.

While raids were being carried out, #WestandwithVijay started trending on Twitter. Fans exudeD confidence that their Thalapathy Vijay will come out unscathed

I-T sleuths seized a whopping Rs 77 crore of unaccounted cash from financier Anbu Cheziyan. "The common thread among all these entities was the success of a recent film which was a box office hit collecting around Rs. 300 crore. Large number of property documents, Promissory notes, post dated cheques taken as collateral security were recovered during the search and have been seized. As per evidence detected during the search, it is estimated that the concealment, in this case, is likely to exceed Rs. 300 crore,'' the official press release read.

Master, direced by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by XB Film Creators, will hit the theatres in April this year The makers will possibly complete the shoot by the end of February. Master features an ensemble cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Gouri Kishan in important roles.