Thala 60 Pooja Day trends on Twitter as fans await Ajith’s cop avatar, check reactions

Thala Ajith is undoubtedly the most loved superstar in the South. After impressing the viewers with his last release Nerkonda Paarvai, the superstar is all set to bounce back on the big screen as a cop in H Vinoth' upcoming film Thala 60. While the title of the film hasn’t been announced yet, it is said that the actor will be playing a tough cop in the film. The shooting of the film will kickstart in November but before that on Friday, Thala 60 Pooja Day ruled the trends of twitter.

Fans flooded the internet with pictures and videos of their favorite superstar. They even tagged producer Boney Kapoor and demanded more information about the film. Have a look at how fans reacted on social media-

Heartbeat is Rising 🔥🔥🔥

THALA 6∅ Update on the way 💥💥

Update Soon @BoneyKapoor jii

In Few Hours .....Twitter ....and all the Social Media Under Thala Fans Feet🤩🤩🤩....

Rock it Guys💥💥#THALA60PoojaDay pic.twitter.com/ixIOGoxhe2 — Âbî Râjâ (@AbiRaja75980320) October 18, 2019

Attendance Time ; 📃📃



How many ThalaBloods Online Right Now???🤔🤔



Smash RT Button 🔥🔥#THALA60PoojaDay pic.twitter.com/hDXsEwuRhi — Ajith 24x7 Cinema News (@Ajith24x7) October 18, 2019

Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth, the film is one of the much-anticipated films of next year. This is the second time that Boney Kapoor is collaborating with the superstar after Nerkonda Paarvai. Going by the reports, Nayanthara is said to be the leading lady in the film.

Nerkonda Paarvai - Official Movie Trailer

