Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil release date finalised

The most anticipated film Bigil, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is all set to hit the screens earlier than the fans expected. The makers of the sports drama on Thursday took to Twitter to share the happy news with the fans and wrote, “#Thalapathy’s #Bigil will hit screens worldwide on 25th October 2019! Indha Deepavali Nambaldhu!”

The rumours were doing the rounds that the film will hit the screens in January but later it was said that 27th October has been finalised for the film to hit the screens. Since 27th is a Sunday, it was expected that the film will be preponed to Friday and it has.

Earlier, AGS' Archana Kalpathi also took to her social media and asked the fans to wait for an announcement. She wrote, “Please do not speculate on the release date and spread rumours. We can announce it only after Censor and please trust us to find the perfect day that will create new records in the box office Also new poster at 6:00 pm today #Bigil”

The film has passed the Censor Board with U/A certificate and hasn’t been asked to cut a single scene. The total runtime of Bigil is 2 hours and 58 minutes. Last weekend, makers also released the trailer of Bigil and it went viral like wildfire. The film starting trending hours before the trailer hit the internet and ruled social media.

Watch Bigil Trailer here-

In Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in dual roles, Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned women’s football coach and also Rayappan a local don. The film also stars Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Directed by Atlee Kumar, this is the third film where the actor-director duo is coming together.

