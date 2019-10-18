Friday, October 18, 2019
     
Priyanka Chopra's first Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas was all about love and fun

Priyanka Chopra​ and Nick Jonas​ celebrated their first Karwa Chauth backstage at a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles.

New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2019 12:50 IST
Representative News Image

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrated their first Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth holds a special place in the life of married Indian women, and it was doubly special for Priyanka Chopra, as it was her first.

Priyanka celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas at a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. The couple tied the knot in December 2018. 

Sharing a picture from her Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram Priyanka wrote, "Karwa Chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember!  @nickjonas #karwachauth"

Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful in a red bridal saree as she posed with her husband.

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra Karwa Chauth celebrations

Priyanka Chopra Karwa Chauth celebrations

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra Karwa Chauth preperations

Priyanka Chopra Karwa Chauth preperations

Before arriving at the Jonas Brother's Concert's venue, Priyanka spent some time with her friends including VJ Anusha. 

View this post on Instagram

Me and my friends 😂#karvachauth2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Looks like Nick Jonas is now in complete sync with Indian customs; after all, he is married to the Desi Girl of Bollywood. Nick shared a picture with wife Priyanka.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick wrote on Instagram.

