Helen graces Nach Baliye 9, humbly says she wouldn't have been able to survive this era

Nach Baliye 9: Helen graces the dance reality show, says ‘I wouldn’t have survived this era’

Yesteryear actress Helen will soon be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the celebrity couple dance reality show -- Nach Baliye 9.

On the show, Helen shared a lot of interacting anecdotes and experiences one of which was about her favourite song. She said, “Personally, I love the song ‘Monica, oh my darling’. From the moment I heard it, I knew it would be a superhit. I enjoyed shooting for it very much. I also gave my own inputs while we were shooting for ‘Aa Jaane Jaa’.”

Helen has been entertaining the fans for decades now, but is extremely humble. She was so mesmerised by the performances of the contestants that she said, “Thank God I am not a part of this era, If I were, I would not have been able to survive amongst such amazing dancers.”

Helen, who is herself the biggest fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Shammi Kapoor, got her craziest fan in Nach Baliye 9 judge Raveena Tandon. Raveena said, “I am Helen Ma’am’s biggest fan. She inspired all of us with her dance but I have always followed her fashion. I have admired her and I am grateful to be sharing the stage with her.”

