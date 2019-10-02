Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Early Review: Twitterati can't stop lauding Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan's film

Image Source : TWITTER Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Early Review: Twitterati can't stop lauding Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Movie Review: South sensation Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most-awaited releases in India. It is a biographical epic action film, based on the life of India's first freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. The movie also featuring Amitabh Bachchan in an important role is also dubbed and released in Hindi on October 2. As the period drama has hit the theaters today, movie buffs are surely making most of their Gandhi Jayanti holiday and have rushed to watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at their nearest cinema halls.

The audience seem immensely impressed by Chiranjeevi's 'extraordinary performance' and Amitabh Bachchan's powerful cameo in the Surender Reddy directed film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy early review is now out and, the public has given the movie superb rating calling it a 'must-watch film of 2019''.

"#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy just now done watching blockbuster hit will be mega star biggest hit for sure", a user said.

Another tweeted, "#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy No Guns. No Glory. Only Guts. Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of ‘SNR’ is grit personified. A big-screen entertainer of gargantuan proportions; this saga of first fight for freedom is worth a battle!".

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be facing the box-office battle with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action film War. The trailer of the Chiranjeevi and Big B starrer created much buzz all around with fans praising the superb performances of the actor along with good VFX quality and action. In casem you missed the trailer, watch it here:

