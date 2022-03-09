Salaar update: Prabhas confirms role of THIS Malayalam superstar in Prashanth Neel directorial

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ACTORPRABHAS Salaar movie poster featuring Prabhas

Highlights Prabhas' Salaar will see him play an 'extremely violent' character, something he hasn't done before

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame

Salaar co-stars Shruti Haasan opposite Prabhas

Ever since the Baahubali franchise became a global blockbuster, Prabhas' movies are being looked up to by the fans with much anticipation. His upcoming musical-romance Radhe Shyam is set to release on March 11 and has been dubbed in multiple languages for pan-India release. Prabhas and co-star Pooja Hegde have been out and about promoting their film and curiosity has nudged people to ask the Saaho star about his other movies as well.

Prabhas' next big collaboration is with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel in Salaar. The actor recently shared that Malayalam superstar and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran will be a part of Salaar. He refrained from commenting on the nature of his role but confirmed his presence in the film. Sukumaran has also dubbed Radhe Shyam in the Malayalam version and Prabhas thanked him for the same in one of his media addresses.

Billed as a "pan India" project and produced by Hombale Films, the film will see Prabhas play a "violent character". At the time of the film announcement, the Telugu actor said Salaar has provided him with an exciting opportunity to delve into a role he hasn't played before. "This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," he had said.

"We are all geared up to present one of a kind actioner to our audiences. They are definitely going to see Prabhas in a never seen before avatar, which am confident cinema fans will love," director Prashanth Neel added on Salaar.

Meanwhile, Prashanth's next directorial KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to hit the cinema screens on April 14. The trailer of the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer will be launched on March 27.