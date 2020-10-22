Image Source : TWITTER/ALWAYSRAMCHARAN RRR makers to unveil Jr. NTR's first look, fans can't keep calm

The makers of the upcoming film RRR: Rise Revolt Roar are all set to surprise the fans with another mind-boggling video. Earlier this year on actor Ram Charan's birthday, the makers introduced his character Bheem with a power-packed video. Now, director SS Rajamouli is ready to unveil Jr. NTR's character Ramaraja from the film. In RRR, Jr NTR plays the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharama Raju. The makers were supposed to unveil Jr. NTR's character on his birthday but the COVID19 played a spoilsport.

Teasing fans about the video, Ram Charan took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "Brother, here’s something to tease you.... @tarak9999 Winking face..But unlike you, I’ll make sure to be on time." Responding to the same, Jr. NTR said, "Broooo @AlwaysRamCharan .. I hope you realise you are already late by 5 months..And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli ! Anything can happen!! Anyway, CANT WAIT and fully excited.."

Broooo @AlwaysRamCharan .. I hope you realise you are already late by 5 months 😉



And beware, you are dealing with Jakkana @ssrajamouli ! Anything can happen!! 😂



Anyway, CANT WAIT and fully excited.. 😄#RamarajuForBheemTomorrow #RRRMovie https://t.co/26c60WeUsq — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 21, 2020

Earlier, Jr. NTR revealed Ram Charan's character Bheem and wrote, "As promised, I give you @AlwaysRamCharan! Happy birthday brother! Will cherish our bond forever." Interestingly, the Hindi voiceover for the special video of RRR movie was done by Jr NTR.

Watch the video here:

Other than Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, RRR: Rise Revolt Roar also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. Reports in Mumbai Mirror claim that Ajay Devgn will be seen as their guru in their early years. The report quotes a source saying, "Ajay has shot for around 10 days at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where Delhi from the 1900s was recreated. He appears in the flashback scenes."

Delighted to welcome you to the world of #RRR dear @ajaydevgn sir pic.twitter.com/9iKRJl11e5 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 29, 2020

Alia Bhatt who was preparing to begin the shoot of the film before the lockdown was announced will also be seen in the film. She was supposed to begin the shoot in April while Ajay had already shot a few scenes. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of Sita who has a significant part in the ideological fight between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Earlier, talking about Alia's character, SS Rajamouli told Hindustan Times, "I needed an actress who can stand her ground between Jr NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her." While fans were speculating that Alia will be seen in a love triangle with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the director rubbished the claims.

Today I feel truly truly grateful.. Cannot wait to begin this beautiful journey with this stellar cast and massive team.. thank you @ssrajamouli sir for giving me this opportunity to be directed by you.. 💃💃💃💃 #RRRPressMeet https://t.co/4LylrkDBr5 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 14, 2019

RRR is predominantly shot in Telugu and Tamil. However, it will release in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Produced by DVV Danayy, the film was scheduled to release on January 8, 2021.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage