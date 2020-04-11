Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn starrer RRR to be postponed to the summer of 2021?

Bollywood films have witnessed a hard blow due to coronavirus pandemic. While many big films have already been postponed, the work on the movies has also been stalled. Fans were eagerly waiting for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan's Radhe and many other films that were supposed to shake the box office this year. However, now it will be a long wait before they rule the big screen. Reports suggest that there is another film whose release date might get postponed. It is said that SS Rajamouli's next film RRR will be pushed to the summer of 2021.

RRR, starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Jr. NTR, was supposed to release on 31 July, 2020 earlier. Then the makers pushed the release date to January 8, 2021. Now that the work on the film has been stopped, it is said that the makers the contemplating postponing the release date to the summer of 2021. While nothing confirmed has been announced yet, the reports suggest that the film will get postponed.

RRR is one of the most awaited films of 2021. It is a period drama, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The two actors will be seen playing the roles of two fierce freedom fighters named Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also has a cameo by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. While Ajay had already begun shooting his part, Alia was supposed to kick start the filming of her portions for the SS Rajamouli directorial from this month. However, she had begun preparations for her.

All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/9jVnlpdTmY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2020

On Ram Charan's birthday last month, the makers of the film unveiled his character from the film. Jr NTR revealed Ram Charan's character Bheem and wrote, "As promised, I give you @AlwaysRamCharan! Happy birthday brother! Will cherish our bond forever." Interestingly, the Hindi voiceover for the special video of RRR movie was done by Jr NTR.

Watch the video here:

RRR went on floor in November 2018 and this Rajamouli's first project after delivering the mega-hit of Baahubali series. The film is expected to hit in over 10 different languages. The film also stars Olivia Morris and Thor star Ray Stevenson. RRR is set to be one of the most expensive films made in India and is budgeted at almost Rs 400 crore.

