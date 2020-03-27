Jr. NTR, Rajamouli surprise fans with Ram Charan's RRR character look on his birthday. Watch video

RRR actor Jr. NTR left fans excited after he announced that on co-star Ram Charan's birthday today, the actor will release a surprise video. Fans were sure that the makers of RRR and director SS Rajamouli will introduce Charan's character and they did. Jr NTR revealed Ram Charan's character Bheem and wrote, "As promised, I give you @AlwaysRamCharan! Happy birthday brother! Will cherish our bond forever." Interestingly, the Hindi voiceover for the special video of RRR movie was done by Jr NTR.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the video calling it 'fantastic' and wrote, "On #RamCharan's birthday today, here's a FANTASTIC video from SS Rajamouli's #RRRMovie: #RiseRoarRevolt... Stars #JrNTR, #RamCharan, #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn. #HappyBirthdayRamCharan #HBDRamCharan #BheemForRamaraju."

Watch the video here:

Jr. NTR and director SS Rajamouli didn't unveil the surprise before teasing their fans about it. Since they were supposed to unveil the surprise at 10 am, fans already made Ram Charan trend on Twitter with #Bheem. But for fans disappointmnet, Jr NTR tweeted, "Sorry brother @AlwaysRamCharan . I sent your gift to Jakkanna @ssrajamouli last night for his opinion. Being Rajamouli, you know how it goes. Small delay.." Reacting to this, Ramn Charan tweeted, "What!! You sent it to HIM!!?? Will I get it today??"

What!!

You sent it to HIM!!??



Will I get it today?? https://t.co/yQOQH7gUjV — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2020

Even Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi shared an interesting phtoto himself and said that he is eagerly waiting for Charan's look from the film RRR. He wrote, "I am Waiting... #BheemforRamaraju @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamcharan"

Ram Charan joined Twitter on Thursday, just a day before his birthday. The actor touched fans' hearts with his first tweet in which he announced that he is donating Rs 70 lakh for Corona Relief Fund. He wrote, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home!

@TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS"

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page