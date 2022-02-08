Tuesday, February 08, 2022
     
Raveena Tandon wraps up dubbing for Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, see pics

Raveena Tandon plays Ramika Sen, the prime minister in the gangster movie KGF: Chapter 2. Starring actor Yash, the movie KGF had received huge praise. The sequel will release on April 14 and clash with Laal Singh Chaddha.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2022 15:02 IST
KGF Chapter 2
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOMBALEFILMS

Raveens Tandon plays a politician in KGF: Chapter 2

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday wrapped up her dubbing part for pan-India movie 'KGF - Chapter 2'. Helmed by the most Prashanth Neel, the movie is to arrive on April 14 in theatres.

Prashanth Neel, who took to his Twitter to make an announcement regarding the dubbing session with actress Raveena Tandon wrote, "Gavel of brutality ! Dubbing completed with the coolest prime minister #RamikaSen.Thank you mam @TandonRaveena."

'KGF' production house Hombale Films, on the other hand, describes Raveena as a "lady who puts the glamour even while announcing a death order."

"Our #RamikaSen can stretch her vocal cords to a different dimension. Always fun to work with n always at ease. Get ready for an immersive experience.#KGF2onApr14 #KGFChapter2", Hombale Films' tweet reads.

Raveena Tandon plays 'Ramika Sen', the prime minister in the gangster movie 'KGF - Chapter 2'. Starring actor Yash, the movie 'KGF' had received huge praise.

'KGF - Chapter 2', being the sequel to the blockbuster 'KGF', is hyped as one of the most awaited pan-India movies starring Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and others in significant roles.

