On Nayanthara's 36th birthday, boyfriend Vignesh Shivan shares adorable post, makers release Netrikann teaser

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@WIKKIOFFICIAL On Nayanthara's 36th birthday, boyfriend Vignesh Shivan shares adorable post

Actress Nayanthara turned 36 today! The actress is known for her spectacular acting skills and versatility on the big screen. On her special day, boyfriend Vignesh Shivan took to social media to pen down a heartfelt birthday wish for her. He also revealed that the teaser of her upcoming film Netrikann is out for the fans to cherish. Sharing a new poster of Netrikann featuring Nayanthara, Vignesh wished the actress. he has also produced the film. The posters show Nayanthara walking using a stick and a dog by her side. The backdrop shows a big eye, indicating that the actress will be playing the role of a blind person.

Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Happy birthday to you, Thangamey. Be the same inspiring, dedicated, sincere, honest person that you are and keep flying! May God always bless you with only happiness and consistent success! For another year filled with a lot of positivity and amazing moments."

He shared another post dedicated to his lady love in which Nayanthara can be seen looking gorgeous in a colorful skirt and white tee. He wrote, "Happy birthday to you #thangamey"

The makers of Nayanthara's upcoming filmNetrikann unveiled the teaser on her birthday today and left fans mesmerized. The video shows visually-challenged Nayanthara stuck right in the middle of a serious crime. Narrated through her character, the film is being directed by Milind Rau and is loaded with mystery.

Watch the teaser here-

On a related note, on mother's day this year, Vignesh Shivan hinted that the couple is all set to start a family. He shared a picture of the actress holding a baby and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children... #Happymothersday #mothersday#happymothersday."

Nayanthara and Vignesh bonded on the sets of "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan". He keeps sharing glimpses of himself along with the actress. On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in "Netrikann", "Mookuthi Amman", "Annaatthe" and "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal".

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page