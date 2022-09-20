Nagarjuna wishes late father Akkineni Nageswara Rao ‘immense love and gratitude’ on his 99th birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NAGARJUNA AKKINENI Actor Nagarjuna Remembers late father and veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his 99th birth anniversary

South superstar, Nagarjuna remembers his late father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his birth anniversary. The veteran Telugu actor would have turned 99 today on 20th of September. Akkineni Nageswara Rao, popularly known as ANR among his fans, died in January last year at the age of 90 after losing his battle with cancer. ANR is still remembered for his performances in films like Majnu, Devadasu, Prem Nagar, Premabhishekam, Maya Bazar, Mooga Manasulu and more. The hashtag #ANRLivesOn was trending on the internet since morning. Tollywood and many fans paid their tribute by sharing a compilation of scenes from ANR's hit films.

Sharing a picture of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna penned a heart-melting note on Twitter, “Remembering Nana on his birthday He would say – “I connect to my audience to bring them a brief escape to hope !! that’s all I know to do.” Sending our immense love and gratitude to him !! happy birthday”.

Director Sreenu Vaitla shared a throwback picture of himself with Nageswara Rao and wrote, "Your journey bears testament that life doesn’t bless you with what you wish for, but rather what you work for. Remembering Legend Shri ANR garu on his Birth Anniversary. #ANRLivesOn #LegendANRJayanthi".

In an illustrious career spanning for over seven decades, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Akkineni Nageswara Rao made his remarkable presence in over 250 films and won a legion of fans for his wide variety of roles in several genres like mythological, historical and commercial. On several occasions, Rao also expressed his desire to act till his last breath and his wish came true with Vikram Kumar’s Manam. The fantasy drama which featured all three generation heroes of the Akkineni household received an overwhelming response from both the viewers and critics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna will soon be hitting his film century as he will be starring in his 100th project. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was quoted saying, “They are all being assigned, that’s been done. I am looking into all of those things. I want to make sure. I can’t tell you the names of these filmmakers because there are two or three I am listening to in parallel, so it’s not nice". Reportedly, he has compiled a team of four filmmakers to write this ambitious venture.

