Pauline Jessica dies by suicide, Tamil actress found hanging in Chennai flat

Pauline Jessica aka Divya dies: A prominent face in Tamil movies, actress Pauline Jessica, popularly known as Divya, died by suicide. As per reports show was found hanging in her rented flat in Chennai's Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue on September 18. The actress was a native of Andhra Pradesh. According to police, a suicide note had been found in which she had mentioned that a failed relationship was the main reason behind her death.

She was seen playing the lead role in the recently released Tamil movie 'Vaidha'. Not just in films, but Divya has also worked in various Tamil movies and serials.

ANI reports, the Koyambedu Police had got information from neighbours of the actor regarding her death. Later, the said police reached the spot and sent the body to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Later, the relatives of the actor were informed and her body was sent to Andhra Pradesh.

"We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV,", said the police.

The police are trying to find out who all came to Pauline's residence. Before the day of the suicide, it had been found that the popular actor had reached her apartment in an auto. The cops are also trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide case or somebody pushed her to commit suicide.

-- with ANI inputs

