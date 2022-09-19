Varun Tej's Bollywood debut will celebrate valour of IAF, know the insights

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VARUNKONIDELA7 Varun Tej's upcoming Bollywood movie poster out

Telugu Actor Varun Tej recently shared a poster to disclose his upcoming Bollywood venture. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film captioning it, 'Bravery that knows no bounds, celebrating the valour of Indian Air Force'. As reported earlier, the film's story will be set in a war backdrop and will be about celebrating the valour of the Indian Air Force, with the actor playing a fighter pilot. Debutant Shakti Pratap Singh, an ad-film maker, cinematographer and VFX bug, will be wielding megaphone for this movie.

In the poster, Varun Tej is seen dressed in the USAF Sage Green with a helmet in his hand, he walks towards an aircraft, though there are several fighter aircraft parked there. It’s evident through this picture that, Tej will be playing an Airforce Officer in the movie. Here he is seen gearing up for an air fight. The very intriguing poster has increased curiosity about the film. Needless to say, we are going to witness a never seen experience on screen. The movie is going to be a perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force.

Talking about the movie, the actor shared, “We strive to make a film that we hope will be a perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force. The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles. As an (IAF) officer, my character has layers that will be interesting for me to showcase in this film. I will be undergoing immense training and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to this one”.

Sony Pictures International Productions will be bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled movie, in conjunction with Renaissance Pictures. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and is a patriotic edge-of-the-seat entertainer. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada has co-written this film along with Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar. The movie is set to go on floors by the end of this year and will arrive in cinemas in 2023.

