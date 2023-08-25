Marathi actor Milind Safai dies at 53 due to cancer, Jaywant Wadkar mourns demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Milind Safai

Veteran Marathi actor Milind Safai passed away on August 25 due to cancer. He was 53. He had been undergoing cancer treatment for quite some time but lost the battle around 10:45 am on Friday. Actor Jaywant Wadkar reportedly took to his Facebook account to share the news, following which fans flooded the comment section with condolences. However, any further information about his last rites are yet to be disclosed by his family.

Soon after the post was shared by Jaywant, several fans started condoling the actor's death.

About Milind Safai

Milind has worked in several Marathi TV shows including Saang Too Aahes Ka, 100 Days, Pudhcha Paaul, and Aashirwad Tuza Ekvira Aai, among others.

One of his popular roles is from a popular TV show on Star Pravah titled 'Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte', wherein he played the role of Arundhati's father. The show featured Madhurani Gokhale and Prabhular in the lead roles.

ot only in TV shows, he has worked in multiple films as well such as Thank You Vitthala, Poshter Boyz, Premachi Goshta, and B Positive, among several others.

