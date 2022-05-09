Follow us on Image Source : FILEIMAGE/TWITTER-GAGANBIZLI KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash starrer creates another record, becomes third highest-grossing film

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Prashanth Neel's directorial 'KGF 2' ever since its release on April 14 has been shattering many records at the box office. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead, the regional film happens to be the sequel to the hit series 'KGF: Chapter 1' which was released in the year 2018. It has crossed a worldwide collection of Rs 1100 crore and has become the third highest-grossing Indian film. It has been 25 days ever since the second part of the film was released and it has shattered many movies including Dangal and RRR. For those unversed, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli featured Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's and was released in the month of March this year.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the collections and wrote, "#KGF2 with Rs1129.38 cr BEATS #RRRMovie's Rs 1127.65 cr to become the HIGHEST grossing movie of 2022 and THIRD highest grosser of all time (sic)."

KGF Chapter 2 is now in the third spot while Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion have the first two spots respectively.

Apart from this, KGF Chapter 2 has even broken the box office dreams of various recently-released movies like-- Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 featuring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about how the film has been braving IPL 2022 as well. He wrote, "#KGF2 is 400 NOT OUT... Braves #IPL2022 Braves new films week after week Yet, triumphantly gallops to ₹ 400 cr Club... Expect another power-packed weekend, biz should jump across mass circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 401.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version."

Here're the worldwide collections of KGF Chapter 2:

Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr

Total - ₹ 1129.38 cr

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. It also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.