Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing photos with male friend, disables comments on Instagram

Celebrities often find themselves at the receiving end of trolling on social media. Mandira Bedi is one of the actors who have faced negativity on internet for one reason or another. Only recently she was once again targeted by trolls. A few days ago, Mandira posted a string of pool images with her male friend on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a bikini while enjoying quality time with her pal.

"Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup. May more happiness, love and success find it's way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots," she captioned the post.

Have a look:

However, Mandira's pool images did not go down well with a section of social media users. Several netizens passed demeaning remarks against her. Some even criticised her for celebrating her male friend's birthday since it has been one year since her husband Raj Kaushal passed away.

Such hatred comments led Mandira to disable her comments section on the particular Instagram post. Two days after facing trolling, Mandira went on to share a cryptic post that read, "gratitude, growth, grace. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Always the intent and the attempt."

For the unversed, Mandira's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal died of cardiac arrest in June 2021.