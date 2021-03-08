Teaser out! Jr NTR to host Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu version

Image Source : TWITTER/@RUTHLESSNTRFANS Jr NTR to host Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu version

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is all set to return as the host of quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu version called Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. The teaser of the fifth edition of the show dropped on social media on Sunday and left the fans excited. The show will be aired on Gemini TV and there have been a few changes in the format this time. Earlier, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu has been hosted by superstars like Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi Konidela.

The channel shared the first teaser of the quiz-based reality show and wrote, "The Biggest and Most Entertaining show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is coming soon to your favorite Gemini TV.

"Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu " can make your dreams come true. Watch this space for more details. Coming soon."

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently shot for the climax scene of his upcoming period drama RRR. The actor, along with Bahubali maker Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan shot for the same in Mahabaleshwar in December. The lavish period drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

Rajamouli had earlier said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two well-known revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.