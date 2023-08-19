Jailer: Madras High Court to hear PIL against UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madras High Court to hear a PIL related to Rajinikanth-starrer

The Madras High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to revoke the UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth's latest film 'Jailer', which allows children under 12 years of age to watch the movie with parental guidance. A bench comprising Chief Justice S D Gangapurwala and Justice P D Adikesavalu is likely to hear the petition filed by an advocate named M.L. Ravi next week.

The litigant contended that the movie has several violent scenes, including the chopping of the head and cutting of the ear, which are not appropriate for children to watch.

The petitioner said the same movie has been issued an 'Adult' only (A) certificate in the US and the UK.

About the scene

There is a scene in the film in which the antagonist hangs people upside down and smashes their heads with a hammer, the PIL contended, adding that there is also a scene in which the villain beheads a person. Advocate Ravi said the CBFC guidelines on film certification require the board to ensure that anti-social activities, including violence, are not justified or glorified in a film.

Other than the CBFC Chairman and the Regional Officer of the censor board in Chennai, the film’s producer, Sun Pictures, and director, Nelson Dileepkumar, were also listed as respondents to the PIL.

About the film and its box office report

In 'Jailer', Rajinikanth plays the titular role and the film also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Sunil in important roles. Actors such as Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among several others, have cameo appearances in the film.

The movie is breaking every major box office record and has grossed over Rs 400 crore in just a few days. Tamil Nadu contributed a major chunk to these figures.

(With IANS inputs)

