Did Banita Sandhu confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon on Instagram? Check out her latest post

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu have been recently making headlines for their rumoured relationship. However, the couple on Saturday has seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram. The 'October' actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with the Canadian singer. She captioned the post and wrote, ''with me'' along with a red-coloured heart emoji.

In the first picture, the actress can be seen leaning over AP's face while he is sitting on the ground. In the next one, the celebrity couple is seen getting ready for a party. In one of the pictures, AP Dhillon is seen enjoying his drink. the last one features both going somewhere and holding each other's hand.

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu on professional front

Banita made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan-starrer October in 2018. She last appeared in Sardar Udham. Apart from these, she has a few projects in her kitty including Mother Teresa & Me and Detective Sherdill.

On the other hand, the 'Excuses' singer's docu-series titled 'AP Dhillon: One of a Kind' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 18. The show will basically trace his extraordinary journey from Gurdaspur, a small Punjab village to Canada’s British Columbia mountains, where he achieved international music fame. Through personal accounts and interviews, the series provides an authentic view of Dhillon’s life, motivations, and global path, offering a deep insight into his world.

