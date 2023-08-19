Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's Instagram live crashes, breaks MC Stan's record

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is currently one of the hot topics in the entertainment industry. He is so popular on the internet that his popularity won him the title of Bigg Boss OTT even after entering the show as a wild card contestant. Now, he has broken MC Stan's record of having the most users on Instagram Live, following which his Instagram account also crashed. At one point of time, he had 595,000 active users on his Instagram Live. His Live later became a post on Instagram where he even thanked his fans for their support. In the caption, he wrote, ''Aap Sab Logo Ne Record Tod Diya. Maximum Live Watching Jitna shukriya karu utna kam hai.''

In order to connect with his fans, Elvish on Saturday evening started a live session and his popularity proved again which led to a crash due to high traffic. He broke MC Stan's previous record of over 5 lakh active users on live session.

The post has now garnered over 6 million views in just four hours.

More about Elvish Yadav's popularity

Elvish currently has over 15 million followers on Instagram. He gained nearly 10 million followers on the platform in just a short span of 30 days.

Not only this but his YouTube channel and Facebook accounts also have 15 million and 4.2 million followers respectively.

His participation in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT helped him gain more popularity. In the grand finale, he reportedly got over 280 million votes.

