Sunny Deol's son Rajveer's debut flick 'Dono' gets a release date, more deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dono official poster

After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut. The film also stars Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma and is titled 'Dono'. The makers of the film on Saturday have finally announced the release date i.e. October 5.

Rajshri and Jio Studio have locked October 5 for a theatrical release.

Last month, the poster of the film was unveiled by its makers. The poster featured Rajveer's character Dev completely lovestruck, and in awe of Paloma's character Meghna. In the poster, Dev is seen wearing a blue shirt, paired with beige-coloured pants, flaunting his smile, and giving the feels of the next chocolate boy of the B-Town. While Paloma as Meghna is wearing a red dress with balloon sleeves. She is blushing, with her eyes closed, and one hand is placed on Dev's leg.

Also Read: Happy Bhag Jayegi clocks 7 years, makers say 'film's heartwarming essence continues to shine brightly'

Check out the poster:

About the film

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between Two Strangers who have One Destination.

Rajshri Productions, in its 75th year of legacy, is presenting a film helmed by its fourth generation.

Also Read: Michael Jackson sexual harassment cases reopened after dismissal in 2017

About Rajshri Productions

One of the most iconic films from the production house is 'Maine Pyar Kiya' directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film is considered as one of the most iconic romantic films ever made and became a cult favourite because of its soundtrack and the chemistry between Salman and Bhagyashree.

For their 59th film production 'Dono', Rajshri has joined forces with Jio Studios.

The film is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. The creative producer is Sooraj Barjatya.

Rajshri Productions has given several Bollywood hits in over 6 decades including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among others.

Latest Bollywood News