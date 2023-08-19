Happy Bhag Jayegi clocks 7 years, makers say 'film's heartwarming essence continues to shine brightly'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Bhag Jayegi was released in 2016

Aanand L Rai's heartwarming film Happy Bhag Jayegi, which was released today in 2016, marks its 7th anniversary. The cross-border romantic comedy created a dynamic and captivating experience that united the audience through uproarious laughter. Helmed by director Mudassar Aziz and produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film stars Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Shergill, and many more.

Talking about the film, Aanand L Rai expressed, "As I reflect on the journey of Happy Bhag Jayegi over the past 7 years, I'm truly humbled by the enduring charisma it has carried. This film, with its cross-border romantic comedy, has been a remarkable experience that united audiences in laughter and love. The magic of the film's heartwarming essence continues to shine brightly, and I'm immensely proud to have been a part of its creation through my Colour Yellow Productions.''

''The exceptional performances by the director and the cast have blended comedy and romance seamlessly, resonating with audiences of all ages. The joyous dialogues that still evoke laughter among the public underline the lasting impact it has had on our fans. As we celebrate this 7-year milestone, I'm reminded of the deep connection this film has forged with Indian cinema, a testament to its timeless charm,'' he added.

Aanand L Rai's other projects

The 52-year-old director is known for several box office superhits. In his career, he has directed many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar, among others. His production house Colour Yellow Production has several projects in the pipeline including Jhimma 2, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Tere Ishk Mein, among others, lined up to release soon.

