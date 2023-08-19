TV actor Pawan dies at 25 due to cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tv actor Pawan passed away on August 18.

Pawan, a popular name in the Tamil and Hindi television industry, passed away aged 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest reportedly in his residence in Mumbai on Friday. The news of his death came as a shock to the entire family and the Hindi and Tamil television industry.

According to reports, the actor passed away early morning on Friday, August 18, at 5:00 am. His mortal remains will be taken to his native place in Mandya district, Karnataka, where the final rites will be performed by his family.

However, no official information has been shared by his family regarding his untimely death.

Also Read: Do you know 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' has a Bruce Lee connection? Know full story

The late 25-year-old actor was the son of Nagaraju and Saraswathi, who belonged to Hariharapura village.

This sad news has come a month after actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana, died due to cardiac arrest in Bangkok. She was 44. She had gone to Bangkok for a holiday.

Vijay has extensively worked in the Kannada film industry and belongs to a film family. He is the cousin of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who also passed away due to cardiac arrest in October 2021.

Spandana, who hailed from Bangalore, was the daughter of the decorated police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police BK Shivaram. She married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007.

Also Read: Michael Jackson sexual harassment cases reopened after dismissal in 2017

Spandana reportedly complained of chest pain, after which she was rushed to the hospital where she passed away on Monday. Family sources said that she had low blood pressure. Spandana is survived by Vijay and their son, Shourya.

Latest Entertainment News