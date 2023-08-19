WATCH: Rajinikanth meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Yogi Adityanath met actor Rajinikanth in Lucknow on Saturday.

Legendary actor Rajinikanth on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The 72-year-old arrived at CM's residence in Lucknow and touched his feet. A video of him arriving at Yogi Adityanath's residence was shared by the news agency ANI where the actor can be seen greeting the Chief Minister with folded hands and then getting down to touch his feet.

Watch the video:

Image Source : FILE IMAGERajinikanth touches Yogi Adityanath's feet

During their meeting, CM Yogi gifted the 'Jailer' actor a book and a small idol of Lord Ganesha. Sharing the picture with the actor, CM Yogi on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, ''Courtesy meeting with eminent film actor Mr. Rajinikanth official residence in Lucknow today.''

Image Source : FILE IMAGERajinikanth touches Yogi Adityanath's feet

On Friday, Rajinikanth arrived in Lucknow and told to ANI that he will be watching his latest release 'Jailer' with the Chief Minister. ''It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit,'' he added.

About the film Jailer

Rajinikanth plays the titular role in the film, which also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Sunil in important roles. Actors such as Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among several others, have cameo appearances in the film. The movie is shattering every major box office record and has grossed over Rs 400 crore in just a few days. Tamil Nadu contributed a major chunk to these figures.

The film's song Kaavaalaa is one of the top chartbusters. It is also trending high on social media and many users are still using it for creating dance Reels on Instagram. the song features Tamannaah Bhatia in a super hot avatar.

