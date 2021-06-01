Jagame Thandhiram trailer out: Dhanush's performance takes Internet by storm

Image Source : TWITTER/DHANUSH_TRENDS Still of Dhanush from Jagame Thandhiram trailer

The makers of Jagame Thandhiram released the film’s trailer on Tuesday. Its only ben hours since the launch of the upcoming Tamil blockbuster's trailer and fans cannot help but go Rakita Rakita Rakita. In a war for what one can truly call home, director Karthik Subbaraj brings to screen the story of a Tamil gangster played by Dhanush! Produced by YNOT studios and Reliance Entertainment, Jagame Thandhiram will make its worldwide debut on June 18, 2021 on Netflix.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Dhanush wrote, "What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix. Nevertheless hope you all enjoy jagame thandhiram and suruli."

The entertainer will serve as the perfect summer blockbuster with its stellar cast including Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi and James Cosmo. This, combined with Santhosh Narayanan’s toe-tapping music, is bound to keep audiences at the edge of their seats throughout. In fact, the music of the film is already making noise on the Internet.

Speaking about his film, director Karthik Subbaraj said, “Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story, about a globally prevalent issue ,through a locally rooted character - in the most interesting and entertaining way. Audiences will yet again see Dhanush bring his immense talent and entertainment to the table across 190 countries on Netflix. Produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance entertainment, Jagame Thandhiram will be available worldwide on Netflix on June 18th!”