10 must watch Tamil films that you can enjoy with subtitles

Tamil cinema produces incredible films each year. If you have held yourself back because you don’t speak or understand the language, it is time to change that. Don’t let language be a barrier anymore. From political thrillers to adventurous heists, here are our top picks for Tamil films that you can watch with subtitles on Netflix.

Paava Kadhaigal

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran, this Netflix film gives roles of a lifetime to actors like Kalidas Jayaram, Simran, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi. An anthology of four short films, Paava Kadhagail explores stories of those who dare to dream and desire — and those determined to stand in their way. The film featured on the Top 10 row on Netflix in India when it released.

Subtitles available in English, Hindi and Telugu in addition to Tamil.

Mandela

Debutante Mandonne Ashwin’s Mandela, featuring Yogi Babu, is a first-rate political satire. A rare unsentimental political drama that feels good and funny. What’s it about- amid a local election with two rivals vying to win by any means necessary, a barber lands in a curiously powerful position as the single deciding vote. The film featured on the Top 10 row on Netflix in India when it released.

Subtitles available in English and Hindi.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, and Ritu Varma, this Tamil film is a wholesome entertainer where two wily online scammers mend their fraudulent ways after meeting the girls of their dreams — until a deceitful discovery throws their world for a loop. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, this romantic thriller is sure to win your hearts. The film featured on the Top 10 row on Netflix in India when it released.

Subtitles available in English and Hindi.

Aelay

This comedy-drama film is written and directed by Halitha Shameem and features Samuthirakani, Manikandan, Madhumathi, Saranya Ravichandran. A son stoically returns to his village upon his father’s death, recalling their chilly dynamic before a bizarre event disrupts his visit. As you watch the film, don’t forget to observe how it transforms from an old-fashioned rural drama to a story that is peppered with humour and intrigue.

Subtitles available in English and Hindi.

Andhaghaaram

This slow burn suspense thriller written by V. Vignarajan is also his directorial debut. The film features a stellar line-up of talent including Arjun Das, Vinod Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran and Misha Ghosha. The story is woven around the lives of a blind librarian, a dispirited cricketer and desolate psychiatrist who seek retribution and release. The film’s supernatural horror elements will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Subtitles available in English.

Asuraguru

This action thriller, written and directed by A.Raajdheep features Vikram Prabhu, Mahima Nambiar, Subbaraju and Yogi Babu. The intricately weaved plot depicts the life of a high-tech robber with exceptional skills of evading the law changes when a private detective tries to get a hold of him. The heist film’s action sequences are a must watch.

Subtitles available in English.

Super Deluxe

Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, this film depicts four stories interwoven together bound by the underlying essence of dark comedy. Featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, the film follows the story of an unfaithful wife, an estranged father and an angry boy who must all face their demons on one fateful day. Enjoy this path breaking film that delves into the depth of each character.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

Petta

Led by Tamil film icon Rajinikanth, this action drama co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The story follows an affable, newly appointed college warden who proves to be no ordinary man when an old enemy resurfaces and exposes his complicated, violent past. This film promises an action filled adventure.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

Sillu Karrupati

This romantic anthology film written, directed and edited by Halitha Shameem stars Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan K, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Kravmaga Sreeram, Leela Samson, Sara Arjun, and Rahul in the lead roles. The film follows four romantic stories revolving around people of different age groups where the only true thing binding them all together is love. The tenderness of human emotion throughout the film is sure to move you.

Subtitles available in English.

Psycho

Directed by Mysskin and starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, Raj Kumar Pitchumani and Singampuli, this film promises a treat for all psychological thriller fans. Following a visually impaired man as he attempts to rescue his love interest from a serial killer, the dark story behind the murderer’s disturbing psyche emerges. The twists and turns of the plot combined with perceptive writing come together to create a unique storytelling experience.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.