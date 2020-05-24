Dulquer Salmaan has 'Eid surprise' for fans as he unveils Kurup new poster

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan has 'little Eid surprise' for fans as he unveils Kurup new poster

Actor Dulquer Salmaan had a "little surprise for Eid" for his fans on Sunday. Sharing a new poster of his movie "Kurup", he said that in an ideal world, the film would have released in theatres. The film by Srinath Rajendran was supposed to hit the theatres on Eid, but its release date has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dulquer captioned the poster: "Here's a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious "Kurup"! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release!"

The movie is inspired by Sukumara Kurup. He is one of the most wanted criminals of South India. Dulquer Salmaan will be playing the role of Sukumara Kurup in the movie. The movie is being directed by Srinath Rajendran. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie also features a strong star cast of Sobhita Dhulipada, Indrajith, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, he is in self-isolation with his family. He often takes to social media to share updates about his work and personal life.

Last month, Dulquer's Instagram family touched five million. The Malayalam star said that he felt "humbled, blessed and eternally grateful".

(With IANS Inputs)

