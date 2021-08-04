When designers refused to give clothes to Sapna Choudhary for events

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITSSAPNACHOUDHARY Sapna Choudhary talks about facing bias in Hindi film industry

Dancer and actress Sapna Choudhary has been making waves in the Haryanvi film industry with her killer dance moves and stellar performances. She receives huge recognition after her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. While people loved her on the small screen, Sapna failed to make a mark in Hindi films. Talking about the same, the actress revealed that since she does not have a godfather, it is difficult to get opportunities. However, she is looking forward to explore.

Sapna Choudhary told ETimes that while everyone believes that a person's life changes after Bigg Boss, it is not true for everyone. She said, "People feel that the contestants become big celebrities after doing the show. But that isn’t the case. To win the game people behave erratically in the house! I played in a certain way that I was comfortable with but overall it didn't really work for me."

She added, "I will complete 15 years in the industry this year. I want to act in a Hindi film or TV show, but I feel since I am from the regional entertainment industry (Haryana), I don’t get the opportunities to showcase my talent. I don’t want to wear skin revealing clothes and I cannot speak fluent English, which becomes a barrier at times. Also, I don’t have a godfather and that's another reason why I have been struggling to get a break in the Hindi industry."

Sapna also talked about how designers have refused to give her clothes. She said, "What I have seen is that in Mumbai, people will only talk to you when they have some work with you work. The industry is full of people who constantly judge and there have been times when I haven’t got dresses from designers because of who I am. I don’t know how I have survived this long."

Sapna Choudhary aims to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress in Hindi films soon. On the other hand, she keeps grabbing eyeballs for her personal life. Sapna is married to actor Veer Sahu and the duo has a son who will turn one this October. The couple hasn't revealed the face of their son but Sapna claimed that on his first birthday, she might post a picture on social media.